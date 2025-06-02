Hollywood in Vegas? Nevada lawmakers could approve studio bill tonight

A bid to offer film tax credits to build the 31-acre Summerlin Studios will get a vote on the final day of the Nevada legislative session.

Assembly member Sandra Jauregui, D-Las Vegas, center, talks with Daniele Monroe-Moreno, D-North Las Vegas, left, and Erica Mosca, D-Las Vegas, before a floor session in the Legislative Building in Carson City on Saturday, May 31, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — A bid to lure two Hollywood studios to Southern Nevada was pushed through the legislative process Sunday in a late-night motion that will put it up for a vote on the final day of Nevada’s part-time legislative session.

State senators moved Assembly Bill 238, proposing to overhaul the state’s film tax credit program and offer those incentives to build a 31-acre campus called Summerlin Studios, through the procedural second reading that is required of bills in the Nevada Legislature. The motion eliminated the need for a committee hearing in the second chamber and made the bill available for a full vote of the 21-member body on Monday.

That decision follows a razor-thin vote in the bill’s house of origin on Friday night. The Assembly voted 22-20 to advance AB 238. Fifteen Democrats and seven Republicans approved the bill.

The heavily lobbied effort is backed by Sony Pictures Entertainment, Warner Bros. Discovery and developer Howard Hughes Corp. It would expand the state’s film tax credit program from the existing $10 million cap to $95 million in annual film tax credits for 15 years, becoming available in 2028 and only after the studios begin development on the site.

Backers say the studio and neighboring campus project near Town Center Drive and Flamingo Road could bring a $3 billion economic impact when development is complete. But opponents point to the low fiscal return on investment to the state. For every dollar Nevada spends on tax credits, the state and local governments can expect to claw back 52 cents in tax revenue, according to a state-commissioned report released on May 26.

AB 238 was amended last week to include additional financial guardrails and increased capital investment requirements — a way for sponsors Sandra Jauregui, D-Las Vegas, and Daniele Monroe-Moreno, D-North Las Vegas, to calm concerns from lawmakers who worry they shouldn’t expand incentives in a time of economic uncertainty. It added a special entertainment district on the studio land to collect certain taxes to be used for expanded pre-K programming in the Clark County School District.

Another bill to use the film tax credit program for a studio project at UNLV’s Harry Reid Research and Technology Park appears to be dead. Senate Bill 220, sponsored by Sen. Roberta Lange, D-Las Vegas, failed to move out of committee before the end of the 120-day session.

Lange first proposed using film incentives to bring film studios to Southern Nevada during the 2023 legislative session, but her bill did not receive a floor vote.

