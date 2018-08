Traffic has reopened on the Hoover Dam Bypass Bridge and nearby highways after police activity, authorities said Saturday afternoon.

The U.S. Highway 93 Hoover Dam bypass bridge near Hoover Dam (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic is stopped on the Hoover Dam bypass bridge on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. (screengrab from @FalynneDawson20 on Twitter)

Both directions of U.S. Highway 93 and Interstate 11 were temporarily closed on the Nevada and Arizona sides near the bridge, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Trooper Jason Buratczuk said that Metropolitan Police Department and other agencies were working the call.

