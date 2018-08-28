Hoover Dam tours will be limited during 4 months of renovations

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will suspend online ticket sales for the duration of construction, which will last approximately four months.

Tourists take a selfie while visiting the Hoover Dam on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Tourists visit the Hoover Dam on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Tours of Hoover Dam will be harder to come by later this year as work begins on renovations to the visitor center and guest elevators at the iconic structure.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which operates the dam, announced Tuesday that construction will begin Oct. 1 and last approximately four months.

The primary visitor center exhibit and observation levels and its original exhibit building will remain open during the work, but the dam will only be able to offer a limited power plant tour using the facility’s service elevators.

As a result, online ticket sales will be suspended for the duration of construction. “All exhibit and power plant tour tickets will be sold on site on the day of use on a first-come, first-serve basis,” Leonard C. Schilling, area manager of the Lower Colorado Dams Office, said in a written statement.

A brochure with a map identifying the ticket sale locations and other areas of interest will be available at parking areas and online.

Additional information can be found at www.usbr.gov/lc/hooverdam or by contacting visitor services at 1-866-730-9097.

Contact Henry Brean at hbrean@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @RefriedBrean on Twitter.