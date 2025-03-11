How dark can car windows be tinted in Nevada?

Whether you want your car to cool down or to look cool, auto window tinting is permitted in Nevada. But before you book that appointment, make sure to read up on how dark your windows can be.

A freshly-tinted Honda sits outside Affordable Window Tint on Saturday, March 8, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV. Window tinting laws in Nevada state that front side windows on vehicles must let in at least 35% of outside light. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Travis Farnsworth and Christian Hall use heat guns to make pieces of tint fit the curves of a Tesla’s sunroof and windshield at Affordable Window Tint on Saturday, March 8, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Travis Farnsworth cuts out pieces of tint to apply to the front side windows of a Tesla at Affordable Window Tint on Saturday, March 8, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Christian Hall, left, and Eduardo, who declined to give his last name, right, apply tint to a Honda at Affordable Window Tint on Saturday, March 8, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Christian Hall applies tint to a passenger side window of a Honda at Affordable Window Tint on Saturday, March 8, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV. The process involved thoroughly cleaning the windows first to create a slippery surface for the film to slide into place. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

When the sun is at its highest, getting in a car with leather seats can be a real pain – literally. The way Nevada’s desert sun heats up the interior of a car causes many residents to consider window tinting their personal car in an after-market service.

Nevada’s window tinting laws – set in 1993 – limit the darkness of tint on front side windows and prohibit a total windshield tint, with some exceptions. They also prohibit red and amber tints.

Front side windows must allow at least 35 percent of available light in. Rear side windows and the back window can be tinted to any level.

For the windshield, a non-reflective window tint is allowed as long as it is above the AS-1 line, an imaginary line that usually sits several inches from the top of the glass. The Metropolitan Police Department said an unauthorized windshield tint could be a reason for an officer to pull the car over.

Complete windshield tinting is legal with a doctor’s note. A Department of Motor Vehicles waiver is required. Applicants must submit a waiver request, available online, to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

