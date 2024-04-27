81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

How much does it take to be among Nevada’s rich?

Dollar bills are shown in New York, Oct. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Dollar bills are shown in New York, Oct. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
More Stories
A photo shows the aftermath of a fatal crash near Craig Road and Vandenberg Drive in North Las ...
‘Impairment and speed’: Nevada traffic deaths up nearly 40% from 2023
Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar, left, chats with Phillip Davis, a veteran of the U ...
‘There’s a need’: Nevada recruits veterans to work as poll workers
Tesla to lay off nearly 700 in Nevada as car sales slump
The slot canyon leading to the Arizona Hot Springs along the Colorado River, Saturday, Dec. 5, ...
‘Who pooped in the Hot Springs?’: Arizona Hot Springs on high alert for fecal bacteria
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2024 - 7:00 am
 
Updated April 29, 2024 - 11:12 am

What does it take to be considered rich in Nevada?

Analysis from GoBankingRates determined the average household income of the top 5 percent of earners in each state based on data from the 2022 American Community Survey.

The richest of the rich live not in a state, but in Washington, D.C., where it takes a salary of $719,000 to land in the top 5 percent of earners.

The No. 1 richest state is Connecticut, where residents have to bring in roughly $656,000 to be among the top 5 percent.

The average income of the top 5 percent of Nevada households was $449,872.

Washington state has seen the most dramatic growth in what it takes to be rich in recent years, according to the report. In 2017, a salary of about $378,000 would land you in the 5 percent club. By 2022, the salary it takes to stay at that level is more than $544,000.

The roughly 44 percent increase can be attributed to growing wealth in Seattle, which has become a tech hub with fast-growing companies like Amazon headquartered in the area, says Andrew Murray, lead data content researcher at GoBankingRates.

Overall, wealthy Americans have gotten a lot richer in since 2017. Back then, only Connecticut and Washington, D.C., had a 5 percent top-earning threshold of $500,000.

Five years later, no less than 11 U.S. states and D.C. top $500,000 per household. They include Washington, California, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Virginia, Colorado, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Maryland and Connecticut.

As for Nevada’s neighbors, it took $613,602 to land in the top five percent of earners in California, $435,414 in Arizona, $463,437 in Utah and $402,743 in Idaho.

The state with the lowest threshold to make the top 5 percent was West Virginia at $329,620.

CNBC reporter Jennifer Liu reported the numbers on the network’s website Friday. Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Valley of Fire building new visitor center
By / RJ

Nevada officials say the new visitor center at Valley of Fire State Park will feature “state of the art” exhibits that explain the park’s cultural and geological history.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Attention skiers: Lee Canyon plans a big winter finale this weekend
recommend 2
Las Vegas briefly reaches first 80-degree day, nearly a month behind norm
recommend 3
Late April storm soaks parts of Las Vegas Valley
recommend 4
Spring chill, perhaps rain, will be felt before Las Vegas weekend
recommend 5
Gusts to 50 mph: Winds sure to whip Las Vegas, spread pollen
recommend 6
90s coming right on time for Las Vegas Valley