Human remains found in Joshua Tree National Park

National Park Service officials believe the remains belong to a 25-year-old hiker who has been missing for 9 months.

A Joshua tree is silhouetted against the sky at Joshua Tree National Park in California on May 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Park officials found human remains off a trail in Joshua Tree National Park last week that staff believe belong to a man who has been missing for 9 months.

Park staff found an unattended backpack belonging to 25-year-old Trammell Evans, which led staff to discover the remains, the National Park Service said in a news release Tuesday.

Trammell Evans has not been seen since April 30, 2023. He was last seen at the park’s Black Rock Campground. The park began a search for Evans on May 5 when he did not return from his trip.

Evans planned to hike from Black Rock to Geology Tour Road and back to Black Rock through the California Riding and Hiking Trail, park officials said.

The human remains are still unidentified, and the cause of death has not been determined. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Palm Desert Sheriff Station at 760-836-1600.