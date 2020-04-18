Humboldt County announces 2nd COVID-19 death

The man, who was in his 60s, died Friday and was one of the county’s previously confirmed cases.

A second Humboldt County resident has died as a result of COVID-19, the Humboldt County Health Board announced Saturday.

The man, who was in his 60s, died Friday and was a previously confirmed case, the county said. He was hospitalized at the time of his death.

“I am so sorry to have to share news that saddens each of us,” Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Charles Stringham said in a statement. “Last evening, we lost another member of our community to Coronavirus. The passing of this gentleman brings to a total two fatalities of fellow Humboldt County residents.”

Humboldt County has joined the Elko COVID-19 Hotline, which is available to help residents who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Those with questions can call 775-777-2507 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The county said residents who have a mild fever, cough or other respiratory symptoms should go to Humboldt General Hospital’s West Campus screening clinic, 51 E. Haskell St. in Winnemucca. The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Senior residents should call the clinic first at 775-623-5222, extension 1379, so staff may direct their arrival.

The county says any resident experiencing severe respiratory distress should go the Humboldt General Hospital’s emergency department.

