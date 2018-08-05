Hundreds gather to celebrate Goldfield Days — PHOTOS

Hundreds of attendees, some from as far as Searchlight and Northern California, made their way to Goldfield for the community’s annual three-day celebration in Esmeralda County.

Sherry Huffman, right, of Goldfield, and Cheri Bickham, left, of Diamondfield arrive for the costume contest at The Palace during the Goldfield Days celebration in Goldfield on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Costumed parade participants during the Goldfield Days celebration in Goldfield on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Goldfield resident Fa Can Lee wears a unicorn mask while participating in the parade during the Goldfield Days celebration in Goldfield on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vivian Jeffries of Pahrump plays the piano at The Palace during the Goldfield Days celebration in Goldfield on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees walk down U.S. Highway 95 during the Goldfield Days celebration in Goldfield on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Patricia Rommel of Goldfield, left, holds a parasol while waiting for the start of the parade during the Goldfield Days celebration in Goldfield on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

John Ekman, parade grand marshall and Goldfield Historical Society president, motions to attendees during the Goldfield Days celebration in Goldfield on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Ms. Senior Golden Years USA Queen Teri Rogers, center, with Autum Casterline, to her left, participate in the parade during the Goldfield Days celebration in Goldfield on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees watch the parade during the Goldfield Days celebration in Goldfield on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Lee Boblet of Vacaville, Califf., a member of the Blue Canyon Gang, sits outside of The Palace during the Goldfield Days celebration in Goldfield on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Randy Main, owner of The Palace, shows off an old mining sack during the Goldfield Days celebration in Goldfield on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Bruce Dougan of Searchlight watches the parade with dog Skooch during the Goldfield Days celebration in Goldfield on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Steve Helt of Las Vegas, center, shines a flashlight while touring the Goldfield Hotel during the Goldfield Days celebration in Goldfield on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Don Kaminski of Tonopah hands out flags to parade attendees during the Goldfield Days celebration in Goldfield on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Don Woolcott, "The Tonopah Kidd," left, shoots a handgun while participating in the parade during the Goldfield Days celebration in Goldfield on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Randy Main, owner of The Palace, talks with people during the Goldfield Days celebration in Goldfield on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees watch the parade during the Goldfield Days celebration in Goldfield on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The historic Goldfield Hotel offered tours during the Goldfield Days celebration in Goldfield on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Cheri Bickham of Diamondfield talks with friends at The Palace during the Goldfield Days celebration in Goldfield on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees watch the parade from the Official Gemfield Headquarters during the Goldfield Days celebration in Goldfield on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Parade participants drive by during the Goldfield Days celebration in Goldfield on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees watch the parade during the Goldfield Days celebration in Goldfield on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Cheri Bickham, center right, of Diamondfield, competes in the costume contest at The Palace during the Goldfield Days celebration in Goldfield on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A member of the Blue Canyon Gang takes part in the parade during the Goldfield Days celebration in Goldfield on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

In the early 1900s, the boomtown of Goldfield, about 180 miles northwest of Las Vegas, was the largest town in Nevada, catering to prospectors and miners, among others. It quickly reached its peak population of around 20,000 in 1907, but the boom didn’t last long, and in 1923 a large fire destroyed much of the town.

Visitors to Goldfield Days had a chance to experience and explore some of the community’s Old West charm, most notably with tours of the historic Goldfield Hotel, which opened in 1908 and had one of the first operating elevators west of the Mississippi, as well as Goldfield High School, which graduated its final class in 1952.

The celebration ends Sunday. For more information, visit www.goldfieldnevada.org.