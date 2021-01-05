65°F
Hundreds lining up for chance at jackpots topping $400M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2021 - 8:24 am
 
Updated January 5, 2021 - 1:15 pm
Hundreds of people lined up Tuesday at The Lotto Store at Primm as they waited to buy Mega Millions and Powerball lottery tickets.

The two lottery jackpots, both worth more than $400 million, will be drawn this week.

The Mega Millions jackpot of at least $447 million will be drawn Tuesday night while the Powerball drawing of about $410 million occurs Wednesday.

Nevada does not participate in either lottery.

The closest places to buy tickets are across the stateline in California and Arizona.

The odds of winning Mega Millions is 1 in 302 million while the odds for Powerball are a bit better, 1 in 292 million.

The cash value for Mega Millions is $329.7 million while Powerball is $316.4 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

