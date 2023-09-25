80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Nevada

Huntsman Fire, burning between Overton and Mesquite, is 50% contained

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2023 - 8:11 pm
 
Clark County Fire Department Firefighter Instructor Matt Lemieux follows recruits from a smoky ...
Clark County Fire Department Firefighter Instructor Matt Lemieux follows recruits from a smoky trailer during live fire training at the training center on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal)

The Huntsman Fire, which started Friday on the east side of the Mormon Mesa, between Overton and Mesquite, was 50 percent contained on Sunday, fire officials said.

The blaze was just under 470 acres Sunday, according to a press release issued Sunday by Fire Chief Stephen Neel of the Moapa Valley Fire District.

“Our firefighting personnel have been working tirelessly to gain control over the Huntsman Fire,” Neel said in a statement. “The successful containment efforts and strategic firing operations are a result of their unwavering commitment to public safety and protecting our community.”

Crews will work to “achieve full containment and address any potential challenges that may arise,” Neel said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Neel said Sunday.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Construction worker dies after workplace accident at Bellagio Fountains
Construction worker dies after workplace accident at Bellagio Fountains
2
Latest Harry Styles-Sphere buzz: A March residency launch
Latest Harry Styles-Sphere buzz: A March residency launch
3
Performer announced for 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas
Performer announced for 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas
4
CCSD is considering 3 options for later school start times
CCSD is considering 3 options for later school start times
5
Man struck by truck on I-15, highway closed
Man struck by truck on I-15, highway closed
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Huntsman wildfire 25 percent contained, according to Moapa Valley Fire District
Huntsman wildfire 25 percent contained, according to Moapa Valley Fire District
Wind-whipped fire chars 700 acres southeast of Overton
Wind-whipped fire chars 700 acres southeast of Overton
Firefighter among 3 taken to hospital after far west valley fire
Firefighter among 3 taken to hospital after far west valley fire
Crews fight fire in western Las Vegas Valley
Crews fight fire in western Las Vegas Valley
‘Amazing, strong people’: Nevada Task Force-1 returns from mission to help Maui
‘Amazing, strong people’: Nevada Task Force-1 returns from mission to help Maui
Semi-truck fire causes traffic chaos on I-15 near Valley of Fire
Semi-truck fire causes traffic chaos on I-15 near Valley of Fire