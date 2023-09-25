Huntsman Fire, burning between Overton and Mesquite, is 50% contained

The blaze was just under 470 acres Sunday.

The Huntsman Fire, which started Friday on the east side of the Mormon Mesa, between Overton and Mesquite, was 50 percent contained on Sunday, fire officials said.

The blaze was just under 470 acres Sunday, according to a press release issued Sunday by Fire Chief Stephen Neel of the Moapa Valley Fire District.

“Our firefighting personnel have been working tirelessly to gain control over the Huntsman Fire,” Neel said in a statement. “The successful containment efforts and strategic firing operations are a result of their unwavering commitment to public safety and protecting our community.”

Crews will work to “achieve full containment and address any potential challenges that may arise,” Neel said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Neel said Sunday.

