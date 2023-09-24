72°F
Local Nevada

Huntsman wildfire 25 percent contained, according to Moapa Valley Fire District

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2023 - 11:13 pm
 

The Moapa Valley Fire District reported Saturday night that the Huntsman Fire, which started on the eastside of Mormon Mesa on Friday, was 25 percent contained.

The blaze affected just under 470 acres of land, spanning across the jurisdictions including the Bureau of Reclamation, Bureau of Land Management, Moapa Fire Protection District, and National Park Service, according to a press release on Saturday.

The fire district said the fire is burning through vegetation along the Virgin River, which is challenging containment efforts. But the fire has been reported “smoldering, creeping, and isolated torching,” which the press release said are signs of minimal growth.

Logandale and Overton are safe from the blaze, according to the fire district, but seven buildings, one residential property and six outbuildings, are still at risk from the fire. The fire district said that wildlife habitats and cultural resources in the affected areas are also still at risk from the fire.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

