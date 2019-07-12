I-15 lanes south of Las Vegas reopen after medical emergencies

Southbound Interstate 15 traffic near Primm came to a halt early Friday afternoon during two helicopter landings for medical emergencies on either side of the border, officials said.

(RTC Cameras)

The California Highway Patrol called for a medical helicopter after a white SUV rolled off the roadway near Yates Well Road around 11:45 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer David Erickson.

“They closed down the freeway for the purpose of landing an airship,” Erickson said.

One person was briefly trapped in a vehicle. The Highway Patrol indicated the vehicle rolled onto its roof and a man was helped out. The vehicle was about 50 feet off the roadway and not blocking any lanes.

One person was taken by helicopter to University Medical Center in Las Vegas with unknown injuries.

The temporary southbound closure was called for at about 12:30 p.m., and all lanes were opened at 1:08 p.m.

Prior to the crash, Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were called to a medical emergency a mile over the state line in Nevada after a passenger in a car suffered a medical incident. A helicopter was called, but spokesman Jason Buratczuk said the two incidents were unrelated.

The Nevada incident was cleared at 12:33 p.m.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.