I-15 northbound lanes remain closed at Nevada-California stateline

The northbound lanes of Interstate 15 remained closed Thursday morning near Primm because of what authorities are describing as a “lethal force encounter” involving California law enforcement.

California Highway Patrol vehicle. (CHP via Twitter)

Northbound Interstate 15 at the Nevada-California stateline has been shut down since Wednesday evening due to police activity. (RTC Cameras)

The closure began about 7 p.m. Wednesday. The northbound lanes remained closed as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators are enroute to a Lethal Force Encounter on the I-15 fwy. just south of the Nevada State Line. Information will be released once investigators have confirmed the details of the incident. — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) January 9, 2020

California released very little information on the incident on the interstate, saying only that, as of 4:45 a.m., the northbound lanes remain closed at Nipton Road in California.

“Investigators are enroute to a Lethal Force Encounter on the I-15 fwy. just south of the Nevada State Line,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Originally, the southbound lanes were closed because of the incident but those have since been re-opened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

