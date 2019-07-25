88°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Local Nevada

I-15 northbound lanes reopen near Primm after police activity

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2019 - 10:02 pm
 
Updated July 24, 2019 - 10:16 pm

Nevada and California law enforcement activity briefly closed northbound lanes of Interstate 15 just south of Primm on Wednesday night, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Northbound traffic on I-15 had been diverted onto Nipton Road in California off of Exit 1, about 10 miles south of Primm, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol sent about 9:40 p.m. Southbound traffic has not been affected.

Lanes were reopened after a person had been taken into custody, the Highway Patrol tweeted about 10:15 p.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Henderson Fire Department on checking back seats in the heat - Video
The Henderson Fire Department talks about double-checking car seats in the Las Vegas heat to remember children who may be in the car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Kids play inside a bounce house. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada girl dies after bounce house blown into power lines
The Associated Press

A 9-year-old Reno girl has died from injuries she suffered when strong winds blew an inflatable bounce house with three children inside into power lines last weekend.