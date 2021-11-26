42°F
I-15 northbound reopened near Mesquite after pedestrian killed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2021 - 7:32 am
 
Updated November 26, 2021 - 8:00 am
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The northbound lanes of Interstate 15 were closed Friday morning for hours near Mesquite due to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian, authorities said.

Ashlee Wellman, spokeswoman for the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol, said troopers responded to the crash about 16 miles south of Mesquite at 3:20 a.m. Wellman said a woman was in the travel lanes of the interstate for unknown reasons when she was struck by a northbound vehicle and killed.

The crash halted all northbound traffic. A resulting traffic backup was miles long by the time the highway was reopened just before 8 a.m., Wellman said.

