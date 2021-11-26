I-15 northbound reopened near Mesquite after pedestrian killed
The northbound lanes of Interstate 15 were closed for several hours Friday morning near Mesquite due to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian, authorities said.
Ashlee Wellman, spokeswoman for the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol, said troopers responded to the crash about 16 miles south of Mesquite at 3:20 a.m. Wellman said a woman was in the travel lanes of the interstate for unknown reasons when she was struck by a northbound vehicle and killed.
The crash halted all northbound traffic. A resulting traffic backup was miles long by the time the highway was reopened just before 8 a.m., Wellman said.
