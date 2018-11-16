I-15 northeast of Las Vegas reopens after ‘major diesel spill’

The spill prompted an hourslong highway closure Friday about 70 miles northeast of Las Vegas, according to the state’s Department of Transportation. Traffic was being diverted onto the shoulder of the road.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada DOT tweeted that northbound Interstate 15 was reopened about 1:30 p.m., but drivers should expect major delays.

A semitrailer carrying 14 pallets of expired dog food was headed to a pig farm when it rolled over on the highway, blocking two lanes of traffic.

Traffic was moving slowly along the shoulder with a 15-mile backup. Street sweepers were at the scene.

The incident was reported about 3:40 a.m. on I-15 in Bunkerville, the Department of Transportation said.

