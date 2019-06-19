I-80 reopens after train carrying munitions derails in Northern Nevada

The train, which was carrying ammunition, grenades. aluminum oxide and vegetable oil, derailed east of Wells.

A train carrying ammunition, grenades and vegetable oil derailed Wednesday morning, June 19, 2019, near Wells in Northern Nevada. (City of Elko)

A train carrying ammunition, grenades and vegetable oil derailed Wednesday morning, June 19, 2019, near Wells in Northern Nevada. (City of Elko)

A train carrying ammunition, grenades and vegetable oil derailed Wednesday morning, June 19, 2019, near Wells in Northern Nevada. (City of Elko)

A train carrying ammunition, grenades and vegetable oil derailed Wednesday morning, June 19, 2019, near Wells in Northern Nevada. (@NHPNorthernComm/Twitter)

A train carrying ammunition, grenades, aluminum oxide and vegetable oil derailed Wednesday morning in Northern Nevada, closing a stretch of Interstate 80 for several hours.

Around 9:50 a.m., 22 railroad cars went off the tracks on private property about 3 miles east of Wells. None of the affected cars was carrying the “small arms ammunition” or hand grenades that were aboard the train, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Railroad Association, which is investigating the derailment.

The derailed cars — including at least nine flat cars, two tankers and three box cars — dumped vegetable oil and aluminum oxide, a skin irritant that is often used in ceramics and refractories, according to www.sciencedirect.com.

The spilled aluminum oxide, which was blowing from one of the rail cars, resulted in the I-80 closure, affecting a roughly 60-mile stretch between West Wendover, on the Utah border, and Wells, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol’s Northern Command.

Aluminum oxide is not hazardous but should be washed off it comes in contact with the skin, the Highway Patrol said.

Gov. Steve Sisolak posted on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that he was aware of the situation.

“My office and other relevant state agencies are monitoring the situation and will provide more information as it becomes available,” Sisolak wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.