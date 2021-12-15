Icy roads force closure of US 95 in Nye County, north of Beatty

The highway was closed overnight and remained shut early Wednesday. It was not immediately known when it would reopen.

Icy roads on U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County had the road closed in both directions early Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, north of Beatty. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

Icy roads on U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County had the road closed in both directions early Wednesday north of Beatty.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said the roads were so slick between Beatty and Tonopah that the highway “was closed due to weather conditions” overnight.

The Nevada Highway Patrol was also at the scene and advised motorists to find alternate routes. It was not clear when the highway was expected to reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.