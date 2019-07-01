Illegal fireworks involved in fatal crash south of Las Vegas

One person is dead in a crash south of Las Vegas that involved a vehicle carrying illegal fireworks early Monday.

One person died in a crash on U.S. Highway 95 north of Searchlight, Monday, July 1, 2019. The vehicle involved was carrying illegal fireworks, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

One person died in a crash on U.S. Highway 95 north of Searchlight, Monday, July 1, 2019. The vehicle involved was carrying illegal fireworks, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

One person was killed early Monday in a crash south of Las Vegas involving van carrying illegal fireworks.

The roll-over crash was reported just before 4:50 a.m. on northbound U.S. Highway 95 about 15 miles north of Searchlight, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Southbound U.S. 95 reopened around 8:40 a.m. Both directions were closed for several hours while crews cleaned up “hazardous material” from the illegal fireworks.

The agency has not provided an estimated time when northbound lanes were expected reopen.

A photo of the scene posted on Twitter by the Highway Patrol showed a white cargo van rolled onto its side, its windshield shattered. Another photo showed the back of the van stuffed with dozens of boxes of fireworks.

As part of an inter-agency crackdown effort on illegal fireworks in Southern Nevada, those found using illegal fireworks could face fines of up to $1,000 and other disposal fees.

Further details surrounding the crash were not immediately known.

The person who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once their family has been notified.

#Update Fatal crash US-95 and Mile Marker 34. Extended delays for hazardous material removal. Van involved in crash was transporting explosives (illegal fireworks). #drivesafenv #buckleup #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/uNU9Ooea9M — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 1, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0217. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.