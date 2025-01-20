Two Belgians split up during a Death Valley hike. One had to be rescued

Rangers considered using a rescue helicopter from a nearby naval base but deemed it too dangerous a mission.

Rangers at Death Valley National Park conducted an emergency rescue mission on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, successfully removing a hiker who was stuck in Mosaic Canyon, one of the park’s more difficult hikes. (National Park Service)

Rangers at Death Valley National Park conducted an emergency rescue mission on Wednesday, successfully removing a hiker who was stuck in Mosaic Canyon, one of the park’s more difficult hikes.

Death Valley, about 130 miles from Las Vegas, is a popular spot for recreation. Current winter months offer a reprieve from its famous scorching temperatures, which bring tourists from around the world to the Mojave Desert annually.

At a junction in the canyon, two hikers from Belgium split up, and one of them ended up stuck in a steep, unstable gully, or a ravine once formed by running water, according to a news release from the park.

With only a T-shirt and no extra clothing, food or water, the hiker called for help on a satellite phone, and rangers reached him about 40 minutes after sunset. Due to the possibility of the blades loosening rocks above him, rangers ruled out the initial idea of using a rescue helicopter from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, a nearby base.

Rangers gave the man a harness and a helmet before lowering him down the steep slope, also wrapping webbing around a boulder to secure his descent.

The rescue mission was complete around 7 p.m., rangers said.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.