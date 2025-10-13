In spite of veto, Nevadans salute Indigenous Peoples Day

The Nevada governor and U.S. president have blocked the holiday in lieu of Columbus Day.

The “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign glowed yellow, orange and turquoise on Monday, recognizing the rich cultural tapestry of the original stewards of Nevada’s desert landscapes.

But the Indigenous history the act was meant to celebrate is again caught in the crosshairs of a culture war over whether Indigenous Peoples Day should coincide with or even replace Columbus Day.

Gov. Joe Lombardo, a Republican, vetoed a measure to designate the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day instead of the current day in August. He said in his veto message that “it is better for Indigenous Peoples Day to fall on a day where there are no other holidays so it can continue to receive Nevadans’ undivided recognition.”

His office declined to comment further on Monday.

“The governor vetoed it, but we were not silenced,” said Barbara Hartzell, the executive director of the Native Voters Alliance of Nevada who said she grew up on the Las Vegas Indian Colony outside of the valley. “Just as our people have been here since time immemorial, we are not going anywhere.”

The 1492 arrival of Christopher Columbus, the Italian explorer often credited with European discovery of the Americas, is also cited as the impetus of colonization that led to the loss of 95 percent of Native American populations through disease and violence, according to the National Museum of the American Indian.

Reversing his Democratic predecessor’s position of recognizing both holidays, Republican President Donald Trump issued an executive order Thursday calling Columbus “the original American hero” and saying that left-leaning people “have sought to destroy his name and dishonor his memory.”

When asked about Lombardo’s veto, U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., said the bill to observe the holiday enjoyed bipartisan support, proving that many Nevada officials from across the aisle recognize Native American contributions to the state and country.

“No one person in one office is going to deny those contributions,” Horsford said.

Focus on tribal health care

Nevada is home to 28 federally recognized tribes that belong to five major groups: the Southern Paiute, Northern Paiute, Western Shoshone, Washoe and the Fort Mojave.

The Las Vegas Valley belonged to the Southern Paiute, or Nuwuvi, some of whom lived off the free-flowing Las Vegas Springs that now make up the Springs Preserve.

In her remarks, Hartzell cast a light on the ongoing federal government shutdown caused by gridlock in Congress, largely over proposed cuts to Affordable Care Act subsidies.

Since reports came out that the Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada had to close its Women, Infants and Children program for nutrition assistance, a temporary source of funding has emerged from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

That funding will run out at the end of October, according to Horsford.

“What we’re saying is, let’s reopen the government, but let’s open it in a way that ensures that we protect the needs of middle class families,” Horsford said. “That includes health care and lowering the cost of housing, child care and groceries.”

Hartzell herself was a beneficiary of the program after having her son, she said. About 530 tribal and non-tribal families across the state rely on the program, providing them with nutritious foods, breastfeeding support and nutrition education.

“Not knowing where you’re going to get food, milk or other resources you need — it’s really scary times,” Hartzell said. “It serves such a small population here but is greatly needed.”

Renewed legislative priorities

Hartzell said her organization will continue to push for the holiday to be recognized on the same day as Columbus Day on a state level.

Cal Boone, a member of the Walker River Paiute Tribe and the Nevada secretary of state’s tribal liaison, said he’s been focused on increasing voter participation on reservations.

In 2024, tribal members were able to vote online — a first for the technology that was developed in 2014 to allow those in the armed forces overseas to vote. The number of on-reservation polling places has increased, as well.

That led to a 36 percent jump in tribal residents who voted between 2022 and 2024, Boone said.

“Tribes are a valuable resource and community partner to engage with,” Boone said. “Learn about us, the 28 tribes, and see what you can do to support.”

In addition, Democrats in the Nevada Legislature stand ready to support a proposal to recognize the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day.

Assemblymember Howard Watts III, D-Las Vegas, said in an interview Monday that in spite of the governor’s veto, Columbus should solely be a historical figure — not necessarily a celebrated one.

“I think there are far better people to recognize in the Italian community than Christopher Columbus,” Watts said. “We should celebrate and lift up the people who have stewarded this land, not somebody who accidentally landed in the Americas and caused a lot of pain and suffering.”

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.