In US first, Nevada patient infected by variations of COVID-19 virus

State lab scientists say a Washoe County patient tested positive for genetically varied forms of the coronavirus, the strongest indication yet that people can be reinfected.

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

For the first time in the U.S., scientists have documented and analyzed a case of a patient in Northern Nevada who was likely reinfected with the new coronavirus.

Officials with the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory and others are studying the case, which involved a Washoe County resident who tested positive 48 days after first testing positive for COVID-19 in April, according to a statement from the University of Nevada, Reno. The patient had tested negative on two occasions before again testing positive.

While there have been reports of other patients in the U.S. being infected with the virus twice, this is the first case where researchers conducted genetic analysis, according to Mark Pandori, the laboratory’s director.

“Proof of true reinfection, from a scientific perspective, requires genetic analysis of the virus involved in each positive case in order to prove that there were two distinct infection events,” Pandori said in a statement. “This had not been achieved until a couple of days ago in Hong Kong, and for the first time in the U.S. here.”

Pandori referred to news reported in July detailing a Tennessee man who apparently was infected by the coronavirus twice. He said from a “scientific perspective,” the case was not a confirmed reinfection because there was no “genetic proof.”

Scientists studying the Washoe County case are publishing their findings in The Lancet medical journal. Researchers tested the genomes of the patient’s virus samples and concluded there was “significant genetic discordance between the two cases, implying the patient was infected twice,” according to a news release.

“If reinfection is possible on such a short timeline, there may be implications for the efficacy of vaccines developed to fight the disease,” Pandori said in the release. “It may also have implications for herd immunity.”

The statement also stressed that the case is a “singular finding” and may not apply generally to people stricken with COVID-19.

On Monday, The Associated Press reported that scientists in Hong Kong claimed to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus. According to Dr. Kelvin Kai-Wang To, who led the work, genetic tests showed that a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong following a trip to Spain in mid-August was infected with a different strain of the virus than one he had tested positive for in March.

In the release, Pandori said there is still work to do to understand the new disease.

“After one recovers from COVID-19, we still do not know how much immunity is built up, how long it may last, or how well antibodies play a role in protection against reinfection,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

