88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Nevada

India’s ‘double mutant’ coronavirus identified in Clark County

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2021 - 4:52 pm
 
Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Southern Nevada Health District has identified the first known case of the B.1.617.2 variant in Clark County, the agency said in a news release.

The B.1.617.2 variant was first identified in India and is considered a variant of concern. The variant was detected locally in a sample tested by the Southern Nevada Public Health Laboratory. The public health laboratory conducts sequencing as part of ongoing surveillance efforts to detect variants that may be circulating in Clark County.

The Clark County resident who tested positive for the B.1.617.2 variant is a woman in her 20s. She did not report any recent travel, was not hospitalized, and has not received the COVID-19 vaccine. A contact investigation is being conducted.

At least seven cases have been detected in Nevada of a coronavirus strain thought to be contributing to the devastating surge of COVID-19 in India.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Allegiant Stadium to feature end zone nightclub
Allegiant Stadium to feature end zone nightclub
2
MGM Resorts bringing back paid self-parking
MGM Resorts bringing back paid self-parking
3
Clelin Ferrell switches jersey number with Raiders
Clelin Ferrell switches jersey number with Raiders
4
$345K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
$345K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
5
LETTER: A shortage of workers in Las Vegas
LETTER: A shortage of workers in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More