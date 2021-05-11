India’s ‘double mutant’ coronavirus identified in Clark County

The Southern Nevada Health District has identified the first known case of the B.1.617.2 variant in Clark County, the agency said in a news release.

The B.1.617.2 variant was first identified in India and is considered a variant of concern. The variant was detected locally in a sample tested by the Southern Nevada Public Health Laboratory. The public health laboratory conducts sequencing as part of ongoing surveillance efforts to detect variants that may be circulating in Clark County.

The Clark County resident who tested positive for the B.1.617.2 variant is a woman in her 20s. She did not report any recent travel, was not hospitalized, and has not received the COVID-19 vaccine. A contact investigation is being conducted.

At least seven cases have been detected in Nevada of a coronavirus strain thought to be contributing to the devastating surge of COVID-19 in India.

