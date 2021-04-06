73°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Local Nevada

Injury crash diverts southbound traffic off I-15 near Moapa

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2021 - 11:06 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic is being diverted off of Interstate 15 near Moapa as Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a single-car crash late Monday.

According to a tweet from the agency, the crash is blocking southbound traffic north of exit 80, near Moapa. An incident log shows that the crash occurred near mile marker 80 around 9:18 p.m.

Traffic is being diverted off the freeway at exit 80, the tweet said.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Uber, Lyft shortages frustrating Las Vegas visitors
Uber, Lyft shortages frustrating Las Vegas visitors
2
Las Vegas Walmart fire forces shoppers, workers to evacuate
Las Vegas Walmart fire forces shoppers, workers to evacuate
3
Ann-Margret’s Elvis memories, ‘We just had a great time together’
Ann-Margret’s Elvis memories, ‘We just had a great time together’
4
Appeals court sides with Steve Wynn in defamation lawsuit
Appeals court sides with Steve Wynn in defamation lawsuit
5
Desert Inn Road construction project gets underway
Desert Inn Road construction project gets underway
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Republicans target Cortez Masto in new digital ads
By / RJ

The Republican National Committee has purchased a run of digital advertisements this week criticizing Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto as part of a national campaign against H.R. 1, the Democrats’ election-reform bill.

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in ...
Bill to limit asset forfeiture draws opposition
By / RJ

A scaled back effort at civil asset forfeiture reform in Nevada, a perennial but habitually unsuccessful legislative objective, again met opposition in committee Monday from law enforcement.