Injury crash diverts southbound traffic off I-15 near Moapa

Traffic is being diverted off of Interstate 15 near Moapa as Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a single-car crash late Monday.

#TrafficAlert Single vehicle injury crash I-15 southbound, north of Exit 80. All southbound traffic is being diverted off at Exit 80 (Moapa). #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 6, 2021

According to a tweet from the agency, the crash is blocking southbound traffic north of exit 80, near Moapa. An incident log shows that the crash occurred near mile marker 80 around 9:18 p.m.

Traffic is being diverted off the freeway at exit 80, the tweet said.

No further information was immediately available.

