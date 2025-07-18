Inmate, 35, dies at High Desert State Prison, Nevada officials say

The inmate was serving a sentence of up to three years for larceny.

Ceremonial groundbreaking starts the clock for construction of $200M ‘Campus for Hope’

Jacob Herman, 35, an inmate at High Desert State Prison, was pronounced dead at the facility on Wednesday, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A 35-year-old man serving a sentence of up to three years for larceny at High Desert State Prison died this week, according to a news release from the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Jacob S. Herman, 35, was pronounced at the prison, about 40 miles northwest of Las Vegas, on Wednesday. His cause of death was not released.

Herman began his sentence at High Desert in May 2024. An autopsy has been requested, according to the department.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.