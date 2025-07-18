83°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Inmate, 35, dies at High Desert State Prison, Nevada officials say

Jacob Herman, 35, an inmate at High Desert State Prison, was pronounced dead at the facility on ...
Jacob Herman, 35, an inmate at High Desert State Prison, was pronounced dead at the facility on Wednesday, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. (Nevada Department of Corrections)
More Stories
Guests mingle before the groundbreaking ceremony for the Campus for Hope site in Las Vegas July ...
Ceremonial groundbreaking starts the clock for construction of $200M ‘Campus for Hope’
A visitor checks out an old boat left behind as the waterline continues to recede near the clos ...
Lake Mead levels could drop below historic lows by mid-2027
Carlos Blakely, left, and Anthony Aguilar appear during a hearing in Pahrump Justice Court Thur ...
Teens charged in Pahrump park shooting plead not guilty
People cast their ballots on Election Day at the Nellis Crossing Shopping Mall on Tuesday, Nov. ...
Justice Department asks Nevada for voter roll information
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2025 - 11:26 pm
 

A 35-year-old man serving a sentence of up to three years for larceny at High Desert State Prison died this week, according to a news release from the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Jacob S. Herman, 35, was pronounced at the prison, about 40 miles northwest of Las Vegas, on Wednesday. His cause of death was not released.

Herman began his sentence at High Desert in May 2024. An autopsy has been requested, according to the department.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES