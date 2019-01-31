Inmate convicted of lewdness with a minor dies in Northern Nevada

Michael Castle died about 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the Northern Nevada Correctional Center’s Regional Medical Facility, the Nevada Department of Corrections said Thursday.

Michael Castle (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A 54-year-old man serving 10 years to life died Thursday morning in a Northern Nevada prison.

Michael Castle died about 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the Northern Nevada Correctional Center’s Regional Medical Facility, the Nevada Department of Corrections said Thursday. Castle was committed from Washoe County after a conviction for lewdness with a minor.

Castle arrived at the Carson City prison on April 11, the department said.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office coroner will perform an autopsy.

