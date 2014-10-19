Inmate death investigated in Carson City

The Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City was on lockdown Saturday while officials investigated a homicide, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Prison staff found a dead inmate Saturday morning. They unsuccessfully tried to revive the person, a press release said.

The correction’s department’s inspector general’s office and the Carson City coroner’s office were investigating.

No further details were immediately available.

