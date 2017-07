Robert Moore (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A 75-year-old inmate died in custody Thursday at a Nevada Corrections Department facility.

Robert Moore, was imprisoned in 2003 and was serving 10 to 40 years for sexually assaulting a victim younger than 16, Corrections Department spokeswoman Brooke Keast said in a statement.

He died Thursday evening at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center. His next of kin have been notified.

