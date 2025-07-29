106°F
Inmate stabbed to death at prison outside Las Vegas

Undated mug shot of Jordan Canteberry. (Nevada Department of Corrections)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2025 - 4:47 pm
 

A 34-year-old inmate who had arrived at a prison outside Las Vegas in June was fatally stabbed last week, according to authorities.

Jordan Canteberry was pronounced dead at High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs on July 26, the Nevada Department of Corrections said Monday in a press release. Canteberry died of multiple stab wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, the Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday.

An autopsy had been requested in accordance with state law, prison officials said.

Canteberry arrived at the prison on June 18 from Clark County and was serving a sentence of 12 to 30 months for robbery and possession of a firearm by an ex-felon, according to the news release. Clark County District Court records show Canteberry pleaded guilty in January to one count of robbery stemming from a separate incident.

One of Canteberry’s lawyers, former Nye County District Attorney Bob Beckett, could not be reached for comment.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.

