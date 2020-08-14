83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Nevada

Inside the Nevada county that the coronavirus has skipped — so far

By John M. Glionna Special to the Review-Journal
August 14, 2020 - 3:50 am
 
Updated August 14, 2020 - 5:01 am

When news hit rural Esmeralda County in March that a lethal global virus was on the march, Linda Williams knew precisely what to do.

For 42 years her family had run the general store in tiny Dyer, an unincorporated assemblage of farmers and retirees four hours north of Las Vegas. She knew most residents because her store was a longtime central gathering spot, 75 miles distant from the nearest chain grocery store.

Every day, she monitored the governor’s latest health mandates and helped organize an effort to knit homemade masks she gave out for free in her market, where a sign at the door limited customers to three at a time.

She cleaned and disinfected the store, constantly, like a woman possessed.

“I was on it like Donkey Kong,” she said. “My message to customers was ‘I will protect you. You are my responsibility.’ We reminded them as soon as they walked through the door about wearing a mask and keeping their distance.”

And, so far at least, it has worked.

Esmeralda is the only Nevada county to report no COVID-19 cases, a rarity in a state that has seen more than 58,800 cases and 1,030 deaths. There are reasons, of course.

With a population of just 974, Esmeralda County is among the nation’s least-populated counties. Social distancing is a way of life in a place with no incorporated communities, no high schools, no traffic signals and just a handful of stop signs.

The county features three population hubs: 350 inhabitants live in the county seat of Goldfield, 150 in Silver Peak and another 350 in the westernmost Fish Lake Valley, located on the California line, home to Dyer and Williams’ general store.

Residents are proud of avoiding the virus, pointing to a sense of community and collective common sense necessary to carve out a life far from the big city.

A matter of time?

Health officials have yet another possible explanation: They’ve dodged a bullet.

“They are really lucky to not have COVID introduced into their community yet,” said Trudy Larson, dean of the school of community health sciences at the University of Nevada, Reno and a member of the governor’s medical advisory team.

While most of Esmeralda County’s residents live well away from main state highways, Goldfield sits along U.S. Highway 95, the main route between Reno and Las Vegas.

“This virus travels with people so it may just be a matter of time,” Larson said. “Distance between people helps reduce transmission but it takes just one person to introduce it into the community. Especially along a busy highway, where someone stopping for gas or getting something to eat could bring the virus.”

In Esmeralda County, testing for the virus has also been low. Without a hospital or clinic nearby, Esmeralda County residents must travel to Tonopah in Nye County to be tested for the virus. Through early August only 73 people had done so, about 7 percent of the population, which is about half the statewide rate of 15 percent, Larson said. More may have gone out of state to be tested in Bishop, California.

County officials are looking to remedy that discrepancy.

Ralph Keyes, a farmer and one of three county commissioners, said Esmeralda has formed a health board in response to COVID-19 that is investigating bringing a National Guard mobile testing unit that could visit even isolated locations.

“I think our success is a combination of local vigilance and our lifestyle,” said Keyes. “This is a rural community. Everybody is spread out.”

In the mine town of Silver Peak, regulars at the Old School Bar toast one another on their success at staying one step ahead of the virus. Sill, Goldfield resident Patty Huber-Bath keeps her fingers crossed. “I tell people that Esmeralda County still has zero cases that we know of,” she said. “I always add that last part.”

Esmeralda County Commissioner Timothy Hipp says he knows the virus will come one day. “I’m nervous even talking about it, that I’m going to jinx it,” said Hipp, 47, a local mineworker. “As soon as it comes out that we’re acting proud of not having any cases, we (will) get one the very next day.”

And when that day comes, he said, it could hit the county hard.

“We have the state’s highest proportion of elderly people, who would be susceptible to the virus. And we’re so small that all of our services are located in one building. So if someone with the virus walks into the Goldfield courthouse, they could infect the court people, jail inmates, district attorney, public defender. We could be in serious trouble.”

Locals looking out for locals

For the most part, averting the virus has meant locals looking out for locals.

Keyes said Fish Lake Valley residents donated gloves and masks. A woman’s club there that got its start in 1929 making quilts began knitting masks that were handed out to local classrooms and among senior citizens.

Everybody did their part. “We normally get kind of huggy-huggy out here but we started resorting to elbow bumps,” said Dyer resident Patty Hudson.

Not only that, but the Saturday night cribbage game at the Fish Lake Valley Saloon was put on hold. The annual July 4th festival in Goldfield was reduced to a few fireworks and the county seat also canceled its popular Goldfield Days in early August.

While judges in the Goldfield courthouse required workers and defendants to wear masks, they often had to ask them to pull them down to be understood during hearings. After each run to the nearest hospital in Bishop, EMTs scoured their ambulance with sanitizer and even changed their clothes.

Locals who left town on monthly shopping trips took orders from neighbors, especially the older ones, so they didn’t have to leave home. State health officials did video inspections to ensure businesses were following the latest disinfecting protocols.

Rather than feel isolated, Esmeralda County residents revel in the cultural and geographical detachment — of one of Nevada’s original counties, established in 1861, where ghost towns outnumber peopled communities. Writer Mark Twain spent time in the area as a miner while researching his book “Roughing It.”

Neither paved roads nor electricity arrived until the early 1960s. With no building codes, Esmeralda County attracts outsiders tired of big city regulations. While serious crime is low, residents pack concealed weapons, and a sign posted inside the Dyer general store bears two six-shooters and reads: “We Don’t Dial 911.”

A T-shirt for sale there reads “Where the hell is Dyer?” while another shows a road mileage sign that says “End of the World: 9 mi. Dyer, Nev: 12 mi.”

‘All in this together’

The national shutdown has meant fewer outsiders. Goldfield has seen less U.S. 95 traffic and fewer tourists passing through Dyer en route between Yosemite and Death Valley national parks.

“People think little communities like ours don’t pay attention just because a lot of big cities don’t,” Williams said. “It’s not as though we like having to take all these precautions, but we realize we’re all in this together.”

Following the shutdown, Gemfield Resources, which operates a local mine, donated $150,000 to the county for economic development, including $50,000 officials used to create vouchers at local food outlets, to help keep residents close to home.

For seven straight weeks, until the money ran out, each Esmeralda County resident received a $20 voucher. The move not only provided food for the community, but kept employees in their jobs and the doors of local businesses open.

Still, at 82, Fish Lake Valley resident Jeanie Amick took no chances.

“I followed the rules,” she said. “When I went to the Dyer general store, I disinfected my hands before and after. When I left, I used my body to open and close the door.”

And if Amick and others spotted vehicles with out-of-state license plates outside the general store, which attracted outsiders looking to buy fireworks before July 4th, well, they just drove on by.

There have been struggles to keep the peace.

Since the conference room at the Goldfield courthouse is too small to maintain social distancing, somebody suggested that county commissioners move into the courtroom for their regular meetings.

But the judges weren’t having it.

“We told them, ‘We’re willing to work with you but this is a courtroom and we will be having court,’” said District Court Judge Kimberly Wanker, who hears cases in Goldfield.

Commissioners rescheduled their meetings for when court was not in session.

Williams has an extra reason to fear the virus. Now in her 70s, she is undergoing chemotherapy for an autoimmune disease. She’s knows she’s vulnerable.

When some general store customers refused to wear masks, she took it personally.

“We had some confrontations,” she said. “Some locals pride themselves on their mountain ruggedness. They have this attitude that they’re invincible. They live in God’s country, they trust in God and they’ve got strong immune systems.”

But for the most part, Esmeralda County residents are proud of the way they’ve handled the novel coronavirus, whether it finally reaches them or not.

Williams, who recently sold her business to concentrate on her health, told the story of a California Highway Patrol officer who walked into the market without a mask.

“I told him, ‘Hey, you’re welcome here, but where’s your mask?’’ Williams said.

The officer responded, “Oh yeah, you’re right” and returned to his car to get one.

The next you know, Williams said, he walked back inside “wearing one of those big honking N95 masks, like he meant business.”

Later, he saw the pile of free masks and donated $100 for a handful, which he planned to hand out to shut-ins. Williams used the money to buy food for four needy families.

“We all came together,” she said. “And all the little things, they add up.”

John M. Glionna is a former Los Angeles Times staff writer. He may be reached at john.glionna@gmail.com.

MOST READ
1
12 major Las Vegas hotel-casinos remain dark indefinitely
12 major Las Vegas hotel-casinos remain dark indefinitely
2
Prostitution suspect accused of stealing $90K cash from tourist
Prostitution suspect accused of stealing $90K cash from tourist
3
4-year-old girl rescued from burning vehicle in crash that left 3 dead
4-year-old girl rescued from burning vehicle in crash that left 3 dead
4
As Nevada coronavirus cases fall, King Sisolak readies new restrictions
As Nevada coronavirus cases fall, King Sisolak readies new restrictions
5
Las Vegas police arrest high school counselor on lewdness charges
Las Vegas police arrest high school counselor on lewdness charges
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Worker injured at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas - Video
A worker at Allegiant Stadium was injured Thursday morning, Aug. 13, in an incident involving a boom lift outside of the $2 billion facility. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Flamingo rollover crash
Las Vegas police investigate a rollover crash at the intersection of West Flamingo Road and Edmond Street on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Health district alleviates COVID-19 testing demands - Video
The Southern Nevada Health District is helping to alleviate COVID-19 testing demands by setting up smaller, pop-up neighborhood testing sites. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Neighborhood COVID-19 Testing Sites - Video
The Southern Nevada Health District is helping to alleviate COVID-19 testing demands buy setting up smaller, pop-up neighborhood testing sites. They are taking the weight off of the larger testing facilities, and providing more community based testing, especially in minority and senior communities hit hardest by the pandemic. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Goodwill provides ways for Las Vegas Valley families to save money - VIDEO
Goodwill is becoming the surprising place for families and job seekers to save money during the COVID-19 pandemic. We look at its safety measures and price out outfits for a family of four. (Angus Kelly and Carrie Roper/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fungus creating 'zombie' cicadas - Video
A “mind-control” fungus found in cicadas manipulates the insects into “zombies” that spread fungal spores, according to a researcher. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wells Fargo teams up with Three Square food bank - Video
Wells Fargo and Three Square food bank team up to help out those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus cases triple at Henderson nursing home - VIDEO
The number of residents with COVID-19 at Lake Mead Health & Rehabilitation in Henderson tripled overnight, according to state data. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
National Nurses United organized the picket at St. Rose Dominican, Siena campus - Video
National Nurses United organized the picket outside of St. Rose Dominican in Henderson calling for more nurses to improve the ratio of nurses to patients. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Reveiw-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Opponents to Floyd Lamb Park barn conversion sue - VIDEO
Opponents of a plan to convert a historic hay barn at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs into an event center are suing the city of Las Vegas and Councilwoman Michele Fiore to halt the project. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doubling down with the Derricos - Video
North Las Vegas couple Deon and Karen Derrico and their 14 children will be featured on a TLC reality show "Doubling Down With the Derricos." The Derrico family and their children includes quintuplets, triplets, twins and singletons. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police give details on fatal crash near Las Vegas Strip - Video
A 16-year-old girl died and two other people were injured in a one-vehicle crash on Sands Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard South on Monday morning, Aug. 3. (Glenn Puitt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ICU nurse talks about staffing shortages with COVID-19 patients increasing - Video
A 92 percent occupancy rate might suggest that a hospital still has room for more patients. But the number, according to Las Vegas Valley ICU nurse Geoconda Hughes does not tell the whole story. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate homicide.
Detectives were investigating a homicide in southwest Las Vegas on Friday morning. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada - Video
Secretary of Buffalo Soldiers Horse Cavalry Anne Monterio attends a service honoring Nevada’s African American veterans for the Second Annual Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada, at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mob Museum makes hand sanitizer out of moonshine - Video
The Mob Museum's moonshine distillery has been making hand sanitizer in their underground facility for the past few months. Senior Educator Jim Zlomke shows how the FDA approved formula is made. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
100 Dinners distribution in Las Vegas - Video
Food writer and lead organizer of Please Send Noodles, Kim Foster ,discusses preparing and distributing 100 meals for individuals of the community, at Foster’s home in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 25, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Eyewitness recounts man's drowning at Bellagio fountains - Video
Kayla Eklund said she called 911 Friday morning after she and her friend witnessed a man jump into the water at the Bellagio fountains. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian killed when struck by a vehicle in south Las Vegas - Video
A man was struck and killed by a vehicle when he ran onto Las Vegas Boulevard South near Windmill Lane in south Las Vegas early Wednesday, July 22. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lead investigator of local COVID-19 vaccine trial talks about hopeful outcomes - Video
Dr. Michael Levin, investigator for the phase three trial of the first COVID-19 vaccine developed in the U.S. by the National Institute of Health and Moderna Inc., talks about what health experts hope to learn from the trial. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Activists, union: Support only Black-owned businesses Monday - VIDEO
Social justice activists and a major labor union banded together Monday to keep attention on the Black Lives Matter movement. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
No Mask Nevada protests governor's mask mandate in Henderson - VIDEO
About 200 people gathered in Henderson on Saturday morning to protest Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mask mandate.The demonstration was organized by No Mask Nevada, a political action committee. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police: Mom Arrested in Fatal Crash Drove 121 MPH - VIDEO
A 23-year-old woman arrested Sunday night after a crash that killed her 1-year-old son was driving 121 mph at the time of the collision, according to a Las Vegas police report. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Owner of Mario’s West Side Market talks about his role in community - Video
Mario Berlanga, owner of Mario’s West Side Market, talks about his role in the community and his thoughts on the recent Black Lives Matter protests. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trustees approve CCSD fall school reopening plan with caveat - VIDEO
In a marathon meeting Thursday night, Clark County School District trustees approved a plan to reopen schools this fall with the caveat that additional details about how to do so would come back before the board. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jara says time for debate is over on CCSD reopening plan - VIDEO
With pressure growing for the Clark County School District to modify its school reopening plan, Superintendent Jesus Jara said Tuesday that the time has come to move forward on the existing blueprint. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RTC considers route changes as pandemic affects ridership, revenue - Video
Stung by a drop in public bus ridership because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is considering systemwide service changes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)v
Fireworks light up Las Vegas - Video
Las Vegas celebrated the Fourth of July with fireworks lighting up the entire valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fireworks in the Moapa sky - Video
Fireworks explode near Moapa Paiute Travel Plaza during Fourth of July festivities in Moapa, northwest of Las Vegas, on Saturday, July 4, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fourth of July fireworks at Plaza in downtown Las Vegas - Video
Fourth of July fireworks at the Plaza casino lit up the night sky in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Train carrying decommissioned nuclear reactor passes through Las Vegas - VIDEO
The train carrying a decommissioned nuclear reactor vessel from Southern California is passing through Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More