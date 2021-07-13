101°F
Interstate 15 closed in Arizona due to wildfire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2021 - 9:09 pm
 
Updated July 12, 2021 - 9:34 pm
Arizona DOT (Twitter)
A fast-moving wildfire has closed Interstate 15 in Arizona, officials said Monday.

In a tweet, the Arizona Department of Transportation said the interstate’s northbound lanes are closed at mile marker 18 and southbound lanes are closed at mile marker 27.

The 9-mile stretch of affected interstate sits in the northwest corner of the state, between St. George, Utah, and Mesquite.

“Please be aware of emergency personnel and be prepared to slow down,” the agency advised.

As of about 9:30 p.m., there was no estimated time to reopen the road, officials said.

Further information on the size of the wildfire and the status of its containment was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

