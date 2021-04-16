61°F
Interstate 15 near Las Vegas briefly closes, NHP investigating

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2021 - 10:38 pm
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Traffic was briefly shut down in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 on Thursday night near Primm because of an incident involving a stolen vehicle, officials said.

About 7:30 p.m., the Nevada Highway Patrol said it “located an occupied stolen vehicle near Jean” on the interstate. It said the “suspect then fled into California” where the California Highway Patrol picked up the pursuit. Traffic came to a halt in the southbound lanes about five miles north of Primm for about 20 minutes.

The NHP didn’t reveal any more details about the incident.

THE LATEST