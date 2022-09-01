Investigators say Boulder City explosion was accidental

Clark County fire investigators ruled that the July 11 explosion at a Boulder City manufacturing plant was an “industrial accident.”

The Armorock Polymer Concrete building after an explosion at the facility that injured six people on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Boulder City. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @SteelBrooks

Clark County fire investigators have ruled that a Boulder City explosion that injured six was an industrial accident.

The July 11 explosion at the Armorock Polymer Concrete facility left one employee, Eddie DiGangi, critically injured.

Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said investigators confirmed the explosion occurred in one of the facility’s “hoppers,” or receptacle, but investigators could not determine the exact cause.

“They could not rule out static electricity due to the flow and movement of the materials, an arc caused by potential grinding of the mixing machines, or an electrical failure of one of the machines in the immediate area,” Whitney wrote in an email.

Armorok Polymer Concrete manufactures polymer concrete structures and manholes, according to their website.

