‘Jeopardy!’ star James Holzhauer makes $10K donation to Nevada charity

Las Vegas sports bettor and “Jeopardy!” superstar James Holzhauer is again giving back to the community with his game show winnings.

(Communities in Schools of Nevada/Facebook)

Las Vegas sports bettor and “Jeopardy!” superstar James Holzhauer is again giving back to the community with his game show winnings.

On Wednesday, Holzhauer and his wife, Melissa, made a $10,000 donation to Communities in Schools of Nevada, the organization said in a Facebook post.

According to its website, Communities in Schools is the nation’s leading dropout prevention organization. “Our mission is to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life,” its website says.

This isn’t the first donation for the Holzhauer family since James began his impressive streak on the “Jeopardy!” game show. He previously made a donation to the Las Vegas Natural History Museum.

With his 30th win and another $69,033 on Wednesday, James Holzhauer continued to gain ground on “Jeopardy!” legend Ken Jennings.

Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.