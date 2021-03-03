Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Nevada

The Washoe County Health District said it received about 3,600 doses in its first shipment of the newly approved drug.

(Washoe County Health District)

What could be the first shipment of Johnson & Johnson’s the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine to Nevada arrived in Washoe County on Tuesday, public health officials said.

Approximately 3,600 doses were delivered to the Washoe County Health District, it said in a news release. The Regional COVID-19 Response Team is working to begin distributing the vaccine at upcoming events, but no details were confirmed, it said.

The district refers to the new product as the Janssen vaccine, referring to the pharmaceutical company that is manufacturing the vaccine and owned by Johnson & Johnson. If a resident receives this vaccine, the information on the vaccine card will read “Janssen.”

It was not clear whether the Southern Nevada Health District also had received a shipment of the vaccine approved over the weekend for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Attempts to reach the district’s communications office after business hours did not receive a response.