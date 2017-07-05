Judge appointed to Nevada state court bench vacancy in Reno

An aide to Gov. Brian Sandoval said Wednesday that Kathleen Drakulich was named to replace retired Washoe County District Court Judge Janet Berry.

CARSON CITY — A new judge has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the state court bench in Reno.

Sandoval says she’s a seasoned, thoughtful and tough litigator with broad private practice experience, involvement in energy and natural resource issues, and nearly five years as a Washoe County prosecutor.

The governor also noted that Drakulich also was a lawyer for Nevada’s largest electric service providers and energy users.

Berry retired recently after four years as a Reno Municipal Court judge and about 11 years on the Washoe County bench.