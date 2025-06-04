Judge kicks public out to hold secret hearing in case of two accused in bulldog’s death

District Judge Ronald Israel gave no explanation for the closure, which an attorney for the Las Vegas Review-Journal said was unconstitutional.

Markeisha Chanpale Foster, accused of involvement in the saga of Reba, the bulldog who died after being put into a plastic tote and left in a dumpster, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. Chanpale Foster and Isaac Laushaul Jr. pleaded not guilty to animal abuse charges. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Isaac Laushaul Jr., accused of involvement in the saga of Reba, the bulldog who died after being put into a plastic tote and left in a dumpster, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. Laushaul and Markeisha Chanpale Foster pleaded not guilty to animal abuse charges. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A judge ejected members of the media and the public from his courtroom on Wednesday in order to conduct a secret hearing in the high-profile case of two people accused of causing a bulldog’s death.

District Judge Ronald Israel gave no explanation for the closure, which an attorney for the Las Vegas Review-Journal said was unconstitutional.

Isaac Laushaul Jr., 32, and Markeisha Foster, 30, were each indicted on a count of cruelty to animals in December after authorities accused them of abandoning their pet bulldog, Reba, in a plastic tote that was sealed shut. The dog was left outside a Las Vegas supermarket in July and was in breathing distress when she was discovered.

Reba died of heatstroke despite attempts to save her life. Her case led to extensive media coverage, a campaign to find those involved in her death and “Reba’s Law,” which has passed the Nevada legislature and would stiffen animal cruelty penalties if signed into law by Gov. Joe Lombardo.

After discussing a motion from Laushaul’s attorney, Philip Singer, to move the trial due to publicity, which Israel denied for the time being, the judge announced that Foster also had a motion, though he did not specify what kind.

“At this time we need to clear the courtroom and we will deal with other issues,” the judge said.

When a reporter asked to be heard on the sealing of the courtroom, Israel replied, “No, you can file something if you want.”

The reporter, TV camera operators and activists were forced to leave.

“Is that legal?” asked Jamie Gregory, an animal advocate, after she left the courtroom.

“I’m a little beside myself on the fact that he just kicked us out and they’re proceeding forward with whatever’s going on in there and we have no idea what’s going on,” said Lindsey Pinapfel, a volunteer with the Vegas Pet Rescue Project.

Pinapfel added: “This is a public case. I don’t see how the public is not allowed to be in there right now.”

It’s not clear what happened in the roughly 20 minutes the case was hidden from public view, but Singer said Foster appears to be making a plea deal. “They’re entertaining some plea negotiations and have excluded me,” he said.

Chief Deputy Public Defender Shane Zeller, who represents Foster, declined to comment. The Clark County district attorney’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

The closure ended after the arrival of Maggie McLetchie, an attorney representing the Review-Journal.

Israel told her the request for a closure, apparently made by Foster’s attorneys, had been withdrawn, making the hearing open again.

“I have procedural concerns with the fact that that request was heard in secret,” McLetchie told the judge. “Any request for closure is supposed to be publicly filed, the public is supposed to have an opportunity to be heard before closure. A motion for closure and dialogue with the court and argument should not be made behind closed doors.”

She asked that in the future Israel follow the constitutional requirements.

But Israel was noncommittal about how he would handle closure requests moving forward. “What, am I supposed to get my crystal ball out and say what could or whatever happened in the future?” he asked.

Referencing a Nevada Supreme Court decision, the judge said, “There are certain times when the court can or should be cleared if they request and you’re right, findings of fact, et cetera.”

Another hearing in the case will be held Thursday.

