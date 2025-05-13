Judge orders Aliante killing suspect to be kept in custody pending trial

The suspect in a fatal shooting at the Aliante casino has pleaded not guilty to federal carjacking and gun charges.

Aerion Warmsley, accused of killing Na’Onche Osborne at the Aliante, waits to appear in North Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The suspect in a fatal shooting at the Aliante casino has pleaded not guilty to federal carjacking and gun charges and will be kept in custody while he awaits trial.

Aerion Warmsley, 19, is accused of shooting to death Na’Onche Osborne, 23, in March then fleeing from police. Authorities allege he also stole three different cars with “force, violence and intimidation” and hit two pedestrians as he tried to get away.

He was indicted federally in late April.

Warmsley confirmed to U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts that he understood his rights and the charges he faces at a Tuesday hearing.

Albregts appointed the federal public defender’s office to represent Warmsley and ordered him to be detained pending trial at the request of federal prosecutors.

“Clearly, he is a flight risk and a danger,” Albregts said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward Penetar said Warmsley’s juvenile criminal history includes robbery and robbery with use of a deadly weapon.

Penetar said Warmsley pistol-whipped a car owner, causing an injury that required stitches, stole the owner’s car, committed the killing at Aliante, fled in the car he stole, stole two more cars and led police on a high-speed chase during which he hit people and vehicles.

Federal public defender Kaitlin McCormick-Huhn did not argue against detaining Warmsley.

Albregts also ordered that any medication Warmsley was prescribed should continue to be given to him in federal custody. McCormick-Huhn said he was prescribed medication for depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Warmsley’s trial is scheduled for July 14.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.