75°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Judge orders Aliante killing suspect to be kept in custody pending trial

Aerion Warmsley, accused of killing Na’Onche Osborne at the Aliante, waits to appear in North ...
Aerion Warmsley, accused of killing Na’Onche Osborne at the Aliante, waits to appear in North Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Erika Ballou poses for a portrait outside of the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas in Novemb ...
Nevada judge recuses herself after attorney tries to disqualify her over affair rumors
(From left) John Entsminger for Nevada looks on as Tom Buschatzke of Arizona speaks, joined by ...
‘Not a sign of the apocalypse’: Colorado River czars to skip out on key public meeting
Erika Ballou poses for a portrait outside the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas in November ...
Attorney wants Nevada judge disqualified, in part because of affair rumors
Professional Mark Twain impersonator McAvoy Layne, dressed in the suit he wears for is imperson ...
The Adventures of a Mark Twain Impersonator: McAvoy Layne recounts his portrayal of author
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2025 - 4:10 pm
 
Updated May 13, 2025 - 4:12 pm

The suspect in a fatal shooting at the Aliante casino has pleaded not guilty to federal carjacking and gun charges and will be kept in custody while he awaits trial.

Aerion Warmsley, 19, is accused of shooting to death Na’Onche Osborne, 23, in March then fleeing from police. Authorities allege he also stole three different cars with “force, violence and intimidation” and hit two pedestrians as he tried to get away.

He was indicted federally in late April.

Warmsley confirmed to U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts that he understood his rights and the charges he faces at a Tuesday hearing.

Albregts appointed the federal public defender’s office to represent Warmsley and ordered him to be detained pending trial at the request of federal prosecutors.

“Clearly, he is a flight risk and a danger,” Albregts said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward Penetar said Warmsley’s juvenile criminal history includes robbery and robbery with use of a deadly weapon.

Penetar said Warmsley pistol-whipped a car owner, causing an injury that required stitches, stole the owner’s car, committed the killing at Aliante, fled in the car he stole, stole two more cars and led police on a high-speed chase during which he hit people and vehicles.

Federal public defender Kaitlin McCormick-Huhn did not argue against detaining Warmsley.

Albregts also ordered that any medication Warmsley was prescribed should continue to be given to him in federal custody. McCormick-Huhn said he was prescribed medication for depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Warmsley’s trial is scheduled for July 14.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada Assembly Member Sandra Jauregui speaks during a legislative hearing over bill AB238, whi ...
Can Nevada afford to become Hollywood 2.0?
By / RJ

Many lawmakers said they were concerned about expanding tax credits not long after the state projected weaker-than-expected revenue projections for the upcoming 2025-2027 biennium budget.

MORE STORIES