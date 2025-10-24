71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Judge pauses disqualification of Nevada’s acting U.S. attorney pending appeal

Sigal Chattah poses for a photo at the Review-Journal studio on Friday Aug. 19, 2022, in Las Ve ...
Sigal Chattah poses for a photo at the Review-Journal studio on Friday Aug. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. Chattah is a Republican candidate running for election for Attorney General. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
More Stories
(LtoR) Jorge Gomez, Jazmin Gomez, Rene, and Jeanne Llera talk with their attorney Eric Valenzue ...
Officers corroborate colleagues’ account of shooting that killed protester
Executive Director of the ACLU of Nevada, Athar Haseebullah, speaks to the media about a curren ...
Metro sends man to ICE despite court order, ACLU says
Located on Barney Street in the northwestern part of Pahrump, an original bungalow from the for ...
How a piece of Las Vegas Strip history ended up in Pahrump
Metropolitan Police Department officers Vernon Ferguson and Dan Emerton depart the Lloyd George ...
‘Credibility dispute’: Police officers testify about shooting Black Lives Matter protester
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2025 - 8:38 pm
 

A federal judge has agreed to pause his decision disqualifying acting Nevada U.S. Attorney Sigal Chattah from multiple cases.

Arizona-based Senior U.S. District Judge David Campbell said in his order late last month that Chattah was disqualified from supervising the criminal prosecutions of four defendants who challenged her appointment through their public defenders.

Federal prosecutors are appealing the decision.

“The Court still holds that Ms. Chattah has not been validly appointed,” the judge wrote in his Thursday order. “But the Court also recognizes the deference and respect it should have for the Executive Branch, just as the Executive Branch should have deference and respect for the Judiciary. To promote that spirit of solicitude, and in light of the relatively fast schedule set by the Ninth Circuit (Court of Appeals) for resolving these matters, the Court will grant the government’s motion to stay.”

Campbell also wrote that he was “fully persuaded” his decision was “correct as a matter of law” and that prosecutors have not shown they are likely to succeed in challenging his conclusions.

The stay will be in effect pending appeal.

Initially, Chattah served as interim U.S. attorney. She assumed the acting title in July, a day before her interim appointment would have expired.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Located on Barney Street in the northwestern part of Pahrump, an original bungalow from the for ...
How a piece of Las Vegas Strip history ended up in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For one historic Las Vegas Strip resort, a little piece of its history has been preserved in the Pahrump Valley, under the care of a local couple.

MORE STORIES