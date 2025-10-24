Judge pauses disqualification of Nevada’s acting U.S. attorney pending appeal

The judge wrote that he still thinks Sigal Chattah ‘has not been validly appointed’ and that prosecutors have not shown they are likely to succeed.

Sigal Chattah poses for a photo at the Review-Journal studio on Friday Aug. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. Chattah is a Republican candidate running for election for Attorney General. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A federal judge has agreed to pause his decision disqualifying acting Nevada U.S. Attorney Sigal Chattah from multiple cases.

Arizona-based Senior U.S. District Judge David Campbell said in his order late last month that Chattah was disqualified from supervising the criminal prosecutions of four defendants who challenged her appointment through their public defenders.

Federal prosecutors are appealing the decision.

“The Court still holds that Ms. Chattah has not been validly appointed,” the judge wrote in his Thursday order. “But the Court also recognizes the deference and respect it should have for the Executive Branch, just as the Executive Branch should have deference and respect for the Judiciary. To promote that spirit of solicitude, and in light of the relatively fast schedule set by the Ninth Circuit (Court of Appeals) for resolving these matters, the Court will grant the government’s motion to stay.”

Campbell also wrote that he was “fully persuaded” his decision was “correct as a matter of law” and that prosecutors have not shown they are likely to succeed in challenging his conclusions.

The stay will be in effect pending appeal.

Initially, Chattah served as interim U.S. attorney. She assumed the acting title in July, a day before her interim appointment would have expired.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.