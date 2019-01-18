Judge tells tribe to protect horse allegedly stolen during roundup

A federal judge has granted a Northern Nevada woman’s request for a court order to protect her horse after she said it was stolen during a tribal roundup and could be headed for the slaughterhouse.

A herd of wild horses graze near Highway 50 in Mound House, Nev., on Tuesday, April 26, 2016. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

U.S. District Court Judge Miranda Du issued a temporary restraining order on Thursday forbidding the slaughter of the horse named “Lady,” which is owned by Colleen Westlake of neighboring Sparks.

Westlake and the American Wild Horse Preservation Campaign filed a lawsuit against the Nevada Department of Agriculture, Pyramid Lake Paiute Indian Tribe and others on Wednesday seeking to protect “Lady” and other horses gathered during a roundup on Jan. 4 in the Palomino Valley area north of Reno and south of Pyramid Lake.

Du’s order only directly affects Westlake’s horse. She said she’ll address any others at a hearing on Jan. 28.