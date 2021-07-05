July Fourth weekend traffic jams I-15 at Nevada-California border

At 2:35 p.m., the Regional Transportation Commission tweeted that there was a 20-mile backup at Primm and to “expect long delays.”

Southbound Interstate 15 is already facing significant delays heading to California, the Nevada Highway Patrol said Monday, July 5, 2021. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

Motorists traveling from Las Vegas to California after the July Fourth holiday were facing significant delays at the state line on Monday.

At 2:35 p.m., the Regional Transportation Commission tweeted that there was a 20-mile backup at Primm and to “expect long delays.”

#FASTALERT 7/5/2021 2:35 PM Heavy Traffic I-15 South to California

20 Mile Back-Up

Expect Long Delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) July 5, 2021

As of 8:30 a.m., it took an hour and 35 minutes to get from Russell Road to the state line on southbound Interstate 15, Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Ashlee Wellman said.

Even early on Monday morning, traffic cameras already showed a miles-long backup at Primm, near the state line.

The Highway Patrol warned drivers about the delays in a tweet just before 8 a.m.

“Traffic is already backed up 6 miles in Primm,” the Highway Patrol said. “Be patient, use alternate routes to avoid the congestion. We will have extra patrols in the area throughout the day. Stay in a travel lane, shoulders are for emergency stopping only.”

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.