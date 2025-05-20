Jury returns verdict in wrongful death case against former Bishop Gorman star

Zaon Collins, who was a Star UNLV recruit and is now a Fresno State junior, crashed into a car driven by Eric Echevarria in 2020.

A jury awarded $15 million Tuesday to the family of the man killed by a former Bishop Gorman basketball standout in a 2020 crash.

Zaon Collins, who was a star UNLV recruit and is now a Fresno State junior, crashed into a car driven by Eric Echevarria, 52, and previously pleaded guilty to reckless driving resulting in death and vehicular manslaughter.

He was sentenced to three months in jail and three years of probation in 2023 after pleading guilty to reckless driving resulting in death and vehicular manslaughter, but ended up spending 56 days in jail.

Echevarria’s wife and son sued Collins in 2021, alleging wrongful death and negligence. Their attorney, Ramzy Ladah, asked jurors to award them $35 million plus punitive damages in closing arguments Monday. The jury opted against awarding punitive damages.

Collins’ attorney, Stephanie Zinna, said total damages should be about $2.9 million and argued that Collins, who was speeding, and Echevarria, who turned in front of Collins, both made “human errors.”

Prosecutors previously said Collins’ system had 3.0 nanograms per milliliter of THC, the compound that gives marijuana its high, when the legal limit was 2.0 nanograms per milliliter. But a Metropolitan Police Department forensic scientist told a grand jury that there was not enough research to know when Collins consumed marijuana.

Grand jurors declined to indict him on a DUI charge.

