Jury seated for Fiore wire fraud trial

Prosecutors allege that Fiore raised tens of thousands of dollars for a statue of fallen Metropolitan Police Department officer Alyn Beck, but spent it on herself and her daughter’s wedding.

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, center, arrives at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas with her attorney Michael Sanft Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The jury that will decide whether former Las Vegas city Councilwoman Michele Fiore committed wire fraud was seated on the first day of her federal trial Tuesday.

Attorneys said witnesses could include Gov. Joe Lombardo, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman.

Fiore, 53, of Pahrump, was indicted by a federal grand jury in July on wire fraud and conspiracy charges. Prosecutors allege that she raised tens of thousands of dollars for a statue of fallen Metropolitan Police Department officer Alyn Beck, but spent it on herself and her daughter’s wedding.

Fiore, who most recently served a Pahrump justice of the peace, has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutor Alexander Gottfried said Tuesday that Lombardo and Seaman could be witnesses. Michael Sanft, Fiore’s attorney, added Goodman to the possible witnesses list.

About 64 potential jurors filed into U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey’s courtroom Tuesday morning.

“Jury service is one of the highest duties of citizenship,” she told them.

Over the next hour and a half, a number of the potential jurors tried to get excused from that duty, many because of scheduling issues.

One man said he was about to move out of state.

Another said he’s a stay at home dad who needs to take his kids to school.

A few had trips planned during the two and a half week trial period.

An older woman said she had to care for her bedridden husband and had no one who could help her.

After sidebar conferences between the attorneys and the judge, some prospective jurors, including the woman who had to care for her husband, were excused.

No one said they had given Fiore money, but two juror candidates told Dorsey they had voted for her.

The judge also asked questions about potential jurors’ interactions with and opinions of the government.

One man said he thinks the FBI and Department of Justice have become politicized. “Some things are personal prosecutions,” he said.

Dorsey previously ruled Fiore cannot introduce evidence or arguments regarding a vindictive or selective prosecution theory.

