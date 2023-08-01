Lake Mead boat ramp closed permanently due to low water levels
The boat ramp, which has been made inoperable by declining water levels at the lake, has been converted into a walking trail.
Boulder Harbor at Lake Mead National Recreation Area is now inoperable due to low water levels and will be converted to a walking trail.
Beginning Tuesday, the boat ramp, located on the western side of the reservoir, is no longer available for public vehicle access to the shoreline, the National Park Service said in a release.
The area has been rechristened the Boulder Harbor Walking Trail.
The harbor has seen significant water level drops over the last two decades. Lake Mead Marina was moved from the harbor to Hemenway Harbor in 2008 after water levels dropped over 100 feet during the 2000s.
Hemenway Harbor, Echo Bay and South Cove are still open for boat launching.
Lake Mead’s water elevation as of Tuesday is 1061.01 feet.