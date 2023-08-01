94°F
Local Nevada

Lake Mead boat ramp closed permanently due to low water levels

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2023 - 3:51 pm
 
Updated August 1, 2023 - 4:02 pm
A closed boat ramp at Boulder Harbor at at Lake Mead National Recreation Area is shown in 2021 ...
A closed boat ramp at Boulder Harbor at at Lake Mead National Recreation Area is shown in 2021 in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Boats are docked at the Las Vegas Boat Harbor in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on June ...
Boats are docked at the Las Vegas Boat Harbor in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on June 5, 2023, in Boulder City. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Boulder Harbor at Lake Mead National Recreation Area is now inoperable due to low water levels and will be converted to a walking trail.

Beginning Tuesday, the boat ramp, located on the western side of the reservoir, is no longer available for public vehicle access to the shoreline, the National Park Service said in a release.

The area has been rechristened the Boulder Harbor Walking Trail.

The harbor has seen significant water level drops over the last two decades. Lake Mead Marina was moved from the harbor to Hemenway Harbor in 2008 after water levels dropped over 100 feet during the 2000s.

Hemenway Harbor, Echo Bay and South Cove are still open for boat launching.

Lake Mead’s water elevation as of Tuesday is 1061.01 feet.

