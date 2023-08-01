Lake Mead boat ramp restricts vehicle access, now a walking trail

The boat ramp, which was made inoperable by declining water levels at the lake, has been converted into a walking trail.

A closed boat ramp at Boulder Harbor at at Lake Mead National Recreation Area is shown in 2021 in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boats are docked at the Las Vegas Boat Harbor in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on June 5, 2023, in Boulder City. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Boulder Harbor at Lake Mead National Recreation Area will be converted to a walking trail.

The harbor closed in June 2021 due to low water levels. However, the park service closed “what remainds of the end of the ramp to vehicles” this week due to a recent rise in water levels that may be dangerous to cars driving in the area, a spokesperson for the recreation area said in a statement Wednesday.

The area has been rechristened the Boulder Harbor Walking Trail.

The harbor has seen significant changes in the last two decades. Lake Mead Marina was moved from the harbor to Hemenway Harbor in 2008 after water levels dropped over 100 feet during the 2000s.

Hemenway Harbor, Echo Bay and South Cove are still open for boat launching.

Lake Mead’s water elevation as of Tuesday is 1061.01 feet.

Correction: A previous version of this story implied that Boulder Harbor closed this week, which is false. The story has been updated to provide context that the harbor closed in 2021.