Lake Mead marina fire probe continues as boat owners face restrictions

It’s not clear when salvage will be completed. The National Park service’s restrictions have been frustrating, said Boating Lake Mead’s general manager.

Officials at the scene where a fire sank 10 boats, did damage to several more and caused minor injuries at Las Vegas Boat Harbor at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Boulder City, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Smoke is seen rising from multiple boats on fire at Lake Mead Marina at Hemenway Harbor on Sunday, June 9, 2024. (Courtesy: Dave Madden)

Boat owners still didn’t have full access on Thursday to the area where boats were destroyed by a fire at Lake Mead’s Las Vegas Boat Harbor as parks officials continued to investigate the blaze.

The National Park Service said in a news release that it continues to investigate the fire. Spokesperson John Haynes said Thursday there was no timeline for when salvage would be completed.

The fire, which started around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, damaged at least 26 boats, Candice Hayes, general manager for Boating Lake Mead, which is home to the harbor, previously said. About 10 boats were completely destroyed.

Hayes expressed frustration with the park service’s rules while they investigate. As of Wednesday, people may access their boats that are on docks I and R, but not in the immediate vicinity of the fire, via another boat for up to 30 minutes, she said. But they can’t fully use their boats, she said, because they are permitted to take them out, but not to bring them back.

“They really need to open up access,” she said.

Most of the marina and the rest of the park is open to the public.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.