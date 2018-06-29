Lake Mead rangers rescue 17 boaters in middle of the night

Lake Mead National Recreation Area park rangers rescued 17 people from the lake last weekend in a dramatic middle-of-the-night operation.

A beach area at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lake Mead National Recreation Area park rangers rescued 17 people from the lake last weekend in a dramatic middle-of-the-night operation.

Rangers received a 911 call at 1:55 a.m. Sunday and could only hear faint screams for help, according to a news release issued Friday. They later found that the caller was treading water and holding his cellphone in his mouth.

When they arrived in the area of Lover’s Cove just west of Callville Bay on Lake Mead they found the group with two boats, one of which had sunk while the other was swamped.

Nine people, including two children, had been treading water for over an hour, the release said.

Multiple victims, including an infant, were not wearing life jackets. One of the victims was pregnant. The boat they were in was almost fully submerged, with only the bow above the water, the release said.

There was high winds and heavy waves at the time of the accident. The other eight people were stranded on the shore after the second boat was swamped, the release said.

The incident is under investigation, but initial reports indicate the vessels were overloaded and that hazardous weather.

The park’s weather stations in the area at the time of the accident showed wind speeds up to 30 mph, with gusts up to 38 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

After the accident, two children and one adult were taken to a local hospital as a precaution for possible water inhalation, according to the release.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

36.1337466,-114.7147322