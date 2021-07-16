Lake Powell water levels to be propped up by upstream reservoirs

Federal officials will release water from reservoirs upstream on the Colorado River to raise Lake Powell’s water levels.

Lake Powell, behind Glen Canyon Dam, is seen near Page, Ariz. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca, File)

Federal officials will release extra water from Colorado River system reservoirs this year to prop up the declining water levels in Lake Powell, protecting the reservoir from reaching a level that would prevent the Glen Canyon Dam from generating electricity.

The move, announced Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, underscores the dire consequences of a two-decade drought that has plagued the Colorado River, a vital water source for 40 million people in seven states and Mexico.

Projections released by the bureau last week showed a 79 percent chance that Lake Powell’s water level will fall below an elevation of 3,525 feet within the next year, according to a news release.

That elevation is significant because it provides a 35-foot buffer from the minimum water level that allows the Glen Canyon Dam, a major power source for the West, to generate electricity.

By the end of the year, an extra 181,000 acre-feet of water — nearly 60 billion gallons — will be released from Flaming Gorge Reservoir, Blue Mesa Reservoir and Navajo Reservoir to prop up Lake Powell’s water level by about three feet.

The bureau said the increased releases from the reservoirs to Lake Powell will not affect how much water is released to Lake Mead, which is nearing its first federally declared water shortage. A federal water shortage declaration would force a cut in Nevada’s allocation of water from Lake Mead next year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

