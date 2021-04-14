78°F
Lake Tahoe area sees some new spring snow

The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 - 3:58 pm
 
RENO — The on-again, off-again spring weather in the Sierra is off again, at least for now.

Up to a foot of snow fell in the mountains above Lake Tahoe on Tuesday night into Wednesday, with 12 inches at the Mount Rose ski resort on the edge of Reno and 8 inches at Northstar in Truckee, California.

About three-quarters of an inch of rain was recorded at South Lake Tahoe and about a half-inch in Carson City.

Another 4 to 8 inches of rain and snow is forecast Wednesday in the Sierra, mostly south of U.S. Interstate 80.

Highs that reached in the upper 60s in Reno and much of western Nevada on Monday are forecast to remain in the 50s through Wednesday with overnight lows near or below freezing into Thursday.

But the National Weather Service says highs in parts of northern Nevada should be pushing 80 degrees (27 C) by Sunday or Monday.

