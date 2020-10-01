89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Local Nevada

Lake Tahoe crews find missing man’s body 1,500 feet underwater

The Associated Press
September 30, 2020 - 6:58 pm
 

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The body of a New Jersey man who went missing in California’s Lake Tahoe in mid-August was recovered more than 1,500 feet underwater, officials said.

Authorities began a missing person investigation on Aug. 10 after a boat rented by 29-year-old Ryan Normolye of Closter, New Jersey, washed ashore in Glenbrook, Nevada without him in it, KCRA-TV reported.

Search crews found Normolye’s approximate location using his phone’s GPS data, but his body wasn’t found until Sept. 26, officials said Monday. First responders from Tahoe’s police and fire departments, the Douglas County Sheriff’s and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office started another search operation after Normolye’s family enlisted the help of Bruce’s Legacy.

Bruce’s Legacy is a nonprofit organization that specializes in underwater body recoveries.

Normolye’s body was 1,565 feet underwater when crews pulled him out Sept. 27, officials said. Keith Cormican, founder of Bruce’s Legacy, said this is the deepest recorded recovery in the United States and Canada.

Officials believe Normolye might have drowned failing to catch up to his boat he jumped off, which was left slightly in gear, moving forward at a slow speed. His phone had a recording of him jumping off.

MOST READ
1
$100K royal flush on video poker hits in Las Vegas Valley
$100K royal flush on video poker hits in Las Vegas Valley
2
Sisolak loosens COVID-19 rules on indoor, outdoor gatherings
Sisolak loosens COVID-19 rules on indoor, outdoor gatherings
3
Raiders investigating after players attend gala without wearing masks
Raiders investigating after players attend gala without wearing masks
4
3 charged after police find credit cards at Las Vegas apartment
3 charged after police find credit cards at Las Vegas apartment
5
Las Vegas Strip shooting suspect in custody in California
Las Vegas Strip shooting suspect in custody in California
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Sisolak loosens COVID-19 rules on indoor, outdoor gatherings
By / RJ

Nevada is substantially loosening its COVID-19 rules on large gatherings for both indoor and outdoor events and will allow for a limited number of spectators at sporting and other live entertainment events as part of a continued relaxation of restrictions.